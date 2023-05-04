Henry Rose secures investment to boost retail and team expansion

Fragrance brand Henry Rose has announced the closing of a Series A funding round led by Sandbridge Capital, the first external investment it has secured since its launch in 2019.

The label was founded by Michelle Pfeiffer on the basis of transparency, as it claims to release 100 percent of its ingredients for each product.

While initially launching with five fragrances, the company has now expanded to include 11 products and multiple product categories, such as home and body.

It also reported “exceptional revenue growth” and has more than doubled its new customers year-over-year, it noted in a release.

Through the new investment, Henry Rose said it would be leveraging the funds to further grow its retail distribution, expand its team and fuel marketing efforts to increase brand awareness.

Its first major marketing campaign is set to be unveiled this summer, and will debut on a billboard in Time Square, with further rollouts planned across digital platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Ken Suslow, founder and managing partner of Sandbridge Capital, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Michelle and her inspired Henry Rose team.

“There is a tangible groundswell among consumers for ingredient transparency paired with timeless storytelling across the clean beauty landscape.

"Michelle has thoughtfully captured this balance, artfully blending her pure mission-driven approach with a compellingly modern offering of best-in-class fine fragrances.

“We very much look forward to engaging our global brand building expertise in support of Henry Rose's already impressive growth trajectory."