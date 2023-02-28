Hervia relaunches following acquisition, HQ and flagship store reopen

Manchester retailer Hervia has opened its doors once again following an acquisition of the brand by growth investor Rami Cassis.

The label was bought by Cassis’ investment firm Parabellum Investments in May last year, with the businessman stating his initial goal was to take Hervia into its next phase of expansion.

Now, the brand will be reopening its new headquarters and iconic Hervia Bazaar flagship, which stocks the likes of Rick Owens, Comme des Garçons and Yohji Yamamoto.

The reopening is the result of a development project set to bring together Hervia’s head office, e-commerce operations and stock holdings under one roof, alongside its retail space located in a Grade 2-listed building.

Since the acquisition, Cassis has set about growing the company through integrating its core functions into the new Manchester HQ, while additionally refreshing its online presence to cater to global demand.

Hervia flagship store, Manchester. Image: Hervia

In a release, it was also noted that the company was further eyeing up the childrenswear segment as a potential next step.

Cassis added that he intended for Hervia to serve as the basis for future acquisitions in fashion and retail, with the mission to become a new independent supergroup.

The investor commented: “The reopening of Hervia’s flagship store is a really exciting moment in our plan for the brand’s growth.

“Hervia and Oscar [Pinto-Hervia, founder] have a proven track record of providing a platform for emerging designers, both British and international. We want to keep that at the core of Hervia while we evolve the business.

“The future of Hervia is all about investing in the business from top to bottom, fine-tuning the best customer experience, and expanding into untapped markets at home and abroad.”