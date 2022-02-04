HEWI launches new platform for pre-loved luxury fashion

Luxury resale site Hardly Ever Worn It (HEWI) has launched a new platform honouring luxury houses and aiming to continue driving a circular fashion system.

The digital shopping experience for pre-loved luxury goods looks to bring together the brand’s style expertise and bespoke customer service under one platform.

“We can truly do luxury justice,” said the platform’s CEO, Tatiana Wolter-Ferguson, in a news release. “We have cultivated an incredible customer base over these past nine years and the evolution of our brand has now enabled us to deliver a digital platform which we can continue to build on and grow further. Customers stay with you when they get that level of service and product.”

The resale platform aims to prioritise its expert curations and customer service for both buyers and sellers, as well as high-profile partnerships with the likes of British Vogue and Sotheby’s.

Next to the platform launch, HEWI has also recruited Net-a-porter alum, Rachel Reavley, as its board director. Reavley commented on the current mass acceptance of circular fashion, adding that heritage brands remain highly aspirational in this field.

She continued: “HEWI has luxury fashion in its DNA and is a powerful gateway for consumers and brands alike. I believe resale will move at pace. The future of retail will be that the customer will go to resale before they go to the primary market.”