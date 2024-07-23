Highsnobiety opens Hispanic arm, appoints new execs

Fashion and media brand Highsnobiety has announced the launch of a Hispanic arm, targeting a market in which the company hopes to secure a presence through the embracing of “diversity and meaningful connections” with a local audience.

The newly formed branch will be led by a number of newly appointed executives, including Guillem Gallego as vice president, general manager Iberia and Adrés Reymondes as vice president, general manager US Hispanic Latin America.

The duo have been tasked with spearheading “the comprehensive strategy” of the Hispanic market expansion, ensuring a “holistic approach that encompasses all aspects of the company’s engagement with the Hispanic community”.

While Guillem joins Highsnobiety from NGG/Reebok Europe where he was SVP brand, prior to which he served as CMO of Desigual, Reymondes previously oversaw Vice Media’s international growth having served as GM of Vice Iberia, US Hispanics and LATAM.

With the expansion, Highsnobiety hopes to tap in on both Guillem and Reymondes collective experience in order to provide an expanded presence within, connection to and editorial coverage of Iberian and Latin cultures.

The expansion will be serviced via operations in Barcelona and New York City, with the hub to further support the company’s wider editorial arm and creative agency, HS+.