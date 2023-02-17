Hilco said to be exploring Cath Kidston sale options

Hilco Capital is reportedly mulling a sale of Cath Kidston, the lifestyle retailer it purchased just eight months ago.

The company is said to be exploring a number of options after being approached by several interested parties.

The move was initially reported by Sky News, which said sources had also noted Hilco was lining up PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to advise on a sale.

The company, which specialises in aiding struggling retailers, bought Cath Kidston in July 2022 after its previous owner, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) sought out a buyer for the heritage brand.

It came just two years after BPEA rescued Cath Kidston from administration, a position it fell into and resulted in the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs.

Like many in retail, the brand was heavily impacted by the pandemic, forcing it into insolvency, for which BPEA struck a deal that ultimately closed its entire high street presence in the UK.

The brand still operates a number of stores in Saudi Arabia.

The media outlet noted that Hilco could not be reached for comment and it was still unclear as to what sale procedure would take place.