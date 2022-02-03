Hilfiger to be honoured at upcoming Amfar event

As part of its upcoming inaugural Palm Beach event, The Foundation for AIDS Research (Amfar) will be honouring Tommy Hilfiger for his commitment to the fight against the life-threatening illness.

American actor Sylvester Stallone will present the designer with the award at the benefit, which is set to take place March 5 at the private residence of Amy and John Phelan.

Performances by Christina Aguilera and Parson James will also take place alongside the live auction of luxury experiences and art pieces, a seated gala and a cocktail reception.

The nonprofit organisation recently announced the continuation in the expansion of its funds to include research surrounding covid-19 and HIV, alongside its commitment to AIDS.

Its previous event, in November 2021, honoured Jeremy Scott for his contributions to the cause, presenting the designer with the Award of Courage that recognised him for his allegiance to Amfar. At the event, a Moschino lot, including tickets to the house’s upcoming Milan show and a custom gown, sold for 250,000 dollar. In total, the event raised 1.7 million dollars.