Hmoda acquires 60 percent of Manrico Spa

Hmoda (Holding Moda Moda), a subsidiary of Holding Industriale (Hind), an investment company specialising in small and medium-sized Italian businesses, has acquired a 60 percent stake in Manrico Spa, a company specialising in the production of cashmere garments. "With this new transaction, Hmoda further expands its distinctive know-how, strengthening its offering with a new company representing the excellence of "Made in Italy", with an important positioning in the high-end knitwear and cashmere fabrics segment and important active collaborations with the main luxury maisons," a note read.

Hind's subholding acquires 60 percent of Manrico

Founded in 1993 in Perugia, the Manrico Spa cashmere mill has, over the years, built a solid network of relationships with all suppliers along the supply chain. With a production plant of 6,500 square metres and a workforce of 55 employees, Manrico closed 2024 with a turnover of over 10.6 million euros.

Following this transaction, Manrico Spa becomes part of the Hmoda Group's clothing business unit, thus enhancing the company's offering in the knitwear segment. Hmoda now has a diversified portfolio of 19 investee companies, including: Uno Maglia (jersey clothing); Alex&Co. (leather garments); Rbs (outerwear); Albachiara (women's lightweight clothing); Gab (leather goods); Project (denim); Valmor, Dema and Alinea (footwear); Famar (men's and women's clothing); Rilievi and PuntoArt (embellishment and embroidery); Seriscreen (screen printing and printing on leather and fabrics); Fustellificio Toscano (cutting dies and special leather processing); Beste (fabric and clothing production); Lanificio Arca (shuttle weaving of wool and cashmere); Taglionetto and Emmetierre (small leather goods).

“The entry of Manrico Spa marks an important development in Hmoda's journey dedicated to enhancing the excellence of Made in Italy. This transaction also plays a strategic role because it allows us to qualify our positioning in a very high-value market segment, such as that of cashmere knitwear," explained Claudio Rovere, founder and chairman of Hind, in the note.

Hmoda was assisted by lawyers Gabriele Ramponi and Graziano Cucchi of Studio Gianni & Origoni as legal advisors. The due diligence was handled by EY for the financial and tax aspects, with an accounting team composed of Andrea Eronidi and Laura Branda, and a tax team formed by Cristiano Margheri and Niccolò Puosi. Studio Bertacco Recla & Partners handled the legal and labour law aspects, with a team composed of lawyers Carlo Periti and Beatrice Simeone.

Founded in Turin in 2011, Hind is a holding company that invests in sectors of excellence in Made in Italy, with the aim of fostering growth processes, through aggregation and internationalisation projects.

Claudio Rovere Credits: Hmoda