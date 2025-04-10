Hohenstein takes stake in GTS: 'Data is backbone of circular economy'

The global testing and research institute Hohenstein has acquired shares in Global Textile Scheme GmbH (GTS). With this move, Hohenstein aims to support GTS in automating data exchange along the entire supply chain, the company announced in a press release.

GTS enables automated data exchange between suppliers, manufacturers, brands, and retailers. The company develops and establishes an international standard for handling structured product data in the textile and apparel industry as part of the GTS Industry Initiative. The goal of the strategic partnership with Hohenstein is to harmonise and automate data exchange along the entire supply chain, from fibre to recycling, thereby laying the foundation for a circular economy.

"The demand for reliable, structured, and machine-readable data along the textile value chain is growing rapidly," explains Dr. Stefan Droste, CEO of Hohenstein. "We want to support our clients in this process and are committed to close collaboration with GTS."

"The Global Textile Scheme initiative offers a pragmatic solution for efficiently managing complex data, without excessively increasing manual processes," emphasises Droste. "Data is becoming the backbone of the circular economy, and we are excited to actively shape this development together with GTS."

Data increasingly important for the fashion industry

Data is becoming increasingly important, especially in light of new regulations, such as the Digital Product Passport (DPP), the Hohenstein press release underscores. In collaboration with GTS, the company aims to provide businesses with access to standardised data structures, which is crucial for recycling, circularity, and more sustainable production.

Hohenstein has built an extensive database through the Hohenstein Institute. Recently, Hohenstein partnered with the Munich-based startup Sizekick to develop deep learning models for accurate size recommendations. This could reduce return rates in e-commerce.