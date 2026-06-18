Hollister ventures into homeware in Target collaboration

Hollister is venturing into the home and decor category as part of a collaborative collection with Target. The US lifestyle label has designed a line for college dorm rooms or bedrooms, marking an expansion beyond apparel alone to cater to evolving consumer needs.

The first drop, set to launch June 28, includes nearly 60 pieces across men’s and women’s apparel and bedding, including twin/twin XL and full/queen comforters and sheets; wearable throw blankets; decorative and study buddy pillows; and weighted plushies. A line of fleece tops and bottoms, sleep pants and sleep shorts complement the range.

In a statement, Corey Robinson, chief product officer of Hollister’s parent company Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said the assortment was a translation of the brand’s details and draws on signature elements, like ditsy florals and stripes. “Each category is intentionally connected through a shared colour, print and pattern that allows customers to style what they wear and how they live in a cohesive way,” Robinson said.

The line, dubbed ‘The Hollister Collection at Target’, will become available via Hollister and Target’s respective e-commerce sites, as well as most Target stores and select Hollister stores. Further products will roll out ahead of the holiday season and in spring 2027.