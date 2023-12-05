Home textiles show HGH India to kickstart from December 13

The 14th edition of HGH India, a bi-annual trade show for home textiles, home décor, home furniture, houseware & gifts for the Indian domestic market is slated to take place at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida from December 13-16, 2023.

According to the statement issued by HGH India, along with several Indian manufacturers showcasing handicrafts from Kashmir, Moradabad and other leading clusters across India; new exhibitors from Italy, Turkey, Europe; HGH India is once again all set to offer innovative sourcing solutions and strategic business directions to home retailers, interior designers, architects and institutional buyers operating within the home category.

Highlights at the upcoming edition include the Italian pavilion by The Italian Trade Commission, New Delhi, North-Eastern Handicrafts & Handloom Development corporation (NEHHDC) pavilion having a group of 25 artisans, craftsmen and weavers, a pavilion of 10 exhibitors by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, partnership with IIID DRC, which will witness conferences and knowledge sharing seminars and H Circle product innovation awards to recognise, encourage and support innovative product designs and functional features by its exhibitors, across all home product categories.

Over 100 new exhibitors, which include new international exhibitors from Italy and Turkey as well as several first-time exhibitors from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida, Panipat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Indore, Baghpat, Bhadohi, Moradabad, Firozabad, Khurja, Jalgaon, the North Eastern States, Chennai, Coimbatore, Karur, Kannur, Kochi, Alappuzha and many other parts of India; will enable the visitors explore several new sourcing opportunities in decorative made-ups, furnishing fabrics, handicrafts, accent furniture, houseware and gift products.

National Design Centre (NDC) is also organising two pavilions for handloom and handicrafts sectors. 20 exhibitors will exhibit a wide range of handicrafts in metal, wood, marble, ceramic, rugs, bamboo, cane and hand-woven home textiles range including cushion covers, bed covers, curtains, floor cushions and table linen.

Over 30,000 retailers, distributors, wholesalers, channel partners, interior designers & architects and institutional buyers from 600 cities and towns across India and other countries are expected to visit for sourcing, trends and market information.