House of Baukjen named “highest scoring” fashion B Corp in the UK

Sustainable and socially conscious womenswear and maternity wear brands Baukjen and Isabella Oliver, collectively known as the House of Baukjen, have been certified as the “highest scoring” fashion B Corp in the UK and the second highest in Europe, with a rating of “outstanding”.

The British fashion company has been recognised by B Corp as an “Impact Business Model”, for revolutionising the fashion industry by producing collections comprising of 90 percent responsible fibres and sharing transparency of each garment.

Just last month, Isabella Oliver launched its first 100 percent sustainable and ethical maternity capsule collection for spring/summer 2021 as part of its continuing commitment to “drive lasting positive change in the fashion industry with sustainable practices and an ethical supply chain”. The capsule was made using responsibly sourced fabrics and fibres including Lenzing EcoVero jersey, organic cotton and Tencel.

In addition, House of Baukjen has been praised for offering their collections not just as new options but also as rental, subscription and pre-loved, as well as ensuring that they pay living wages.

The fashion brand has also donated more than 100,000 pounds to charity in the last 12-months, with partnerships with Great Ormond Street Hospital , Centrepoint, The Trussell Trust, Papyrus and The Prince’s Trust.

The contemporary womenswear brand and maternity wear label are on “a mission for change within the fashion industry” and are working ahead of COP26 in November this year, by achieving their target of becoming carbon negative across their entire supply chain in 2020, five years ahead of their original 2025 goal.

The London-based, family-run fashion company has also become one of the first fashion brand invited to the Terra Carta of HRH The Prince of Wales, and are working closely with The Fashion Pact , a coalition of brands, retailers and suppliers seeking global change within the fashion sector. It is also a UN Fashion Charter signatory and part of the World Ethical Apparel Roundtable to tackle social challenges down the supply chain.

For companies to be certified as B Corp they must meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability to all of their stakeholders, and demonstrate that they use profits and growth to a greater end.

House of Baukjen, chief executive and co-founder Geoff van Sonsbeeck, said in a statement: “Becoming a B Corp is something you can’t buy or manipulate. There’s no greenwashing involved; you need to earn it.

“B Corp itself is not the end game, what matters is the journey towards a better world. For the sake of the planet and the people we encourage other businesses to join us on the B Corp journey and become better businesses. Better Business, for good.”

House of Baukjen is also seeking systemic change in the fashion sector through its work with the Global Environment Facility (GEF Project) to achieve global biodiversity benchmarking in the fashion sector and the Waste and Resources Action Programme to reduce the garments going to landfill and incineration. It is also working with Science Based Targets Network to develop targets for climate, biodiversity and oceans and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and the HIGG Index to record key impact areas in the supply chain provide transparency.