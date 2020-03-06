House of Holland enters administration

House of Holland, once a staple at London Fashion Week, has entered administration, following news earlier this week that founder and creative director Henry Holland was stepping down from the label to become a brand consultant.

Management consultancy firm KPMG has confirmed that Will Wright and Steve Absolom from its restructuring practice were appointed as joint administrators on March 4, after the label experienced a period of “difficult trading”.

Will Wright, a partner at KPMG and the joint administrator, said in a statement: “House of Holland rose to prominence as a forward-thinking British label, with its signature slogan t-shirts and collaborations with a number of high street brands.

“However, with apparel experiencing the same difficult trading pressures as others across the UK retail market, the company needed to raise additional investment in order for it to continue.”

KPMG said that House of Holland would continue to trade online and through wholesale accounts, and all of the seven staff that the label employs have been retained to assist with the administration, while it seeks further investment to safeguard the British brand’s future.