How an NFC chip connects brand, product, retail and consumer

Swiss mountaineering specialist Mammut is the industry’s first to offer companies products with NFC technology, which promise consumers new services via an app.

Mammut Connect works with an integrated NFC chip

Already at the OutDoor trade fair last summer, there was talk about it, with the chip being integrated in some prototypes already, but now the time has come: Mammut presents its new concept Mammut Connect. According to the company, Mammut is the first outdoor brand to use NFC and one of the first sports brands with an experience-oriented concept behind the technology at all. As the name suggests, Mammut Connect connects the offline world with the online world and combines hardware and software in one product.

Connecting product, retail, brand and consumers

With Mammut Connect, it is possible to share emotional and interactive product information directly with consumers. NFC technology and, more specifically, the chip integrated into clothing, offers access to the Mammut Connect app. On the one hand, the app is intended to facilitate the sales process with detailed product information, on the other hand, to provide consumers with new services.

Consumers will find an experience-oriented platform with product information and services in the app’s three main areas - My Product, My Inspiration and My Activity. An after-sales service with offers like warranty extension, videos and stories that enable virtual brand experiences is also available. In addition, there will be exclusive invitations to outdoor events in cooperation with trade partners. In My Activity, outdoor enthusiasts also have the opportunity to compile their unique outdoor adventures in a personal summit diary and to share it with the community.

Supporting the digital transformation

According to Mammut, the innovation’s aim is to support retailers with the transformation of the point of sale to the point of experience and to help lead them into the digital age. "Customers are digital, mobile and social. They communicate with brands, actively contribute and give much more concrete feedback than just a few years ago. That is why Mammut is establishing an ecosystem. With Mammut Connect - a broad portfolio with genuine benefits for customers - we create an innovative platform and emphasize our claim of becoming a digital leader in the outdoor sector", says Oliver Pabst, CEO Mammut Sports Group AG.

The app is now available for download and in stores.

Photo credit: Mammut

This article was originally published on FashionUnited DE. Translated and edited by Simone Preuss.