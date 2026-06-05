How luxury brands can navigate crisis in the Middle East

The Middle Eastern market is facing significant disruption due to geopolitical tensions, inflation, and a decline in tourism. Experts from CXG are offering advice on crisis management and resilience for luxury brands already present in the Gulf countries or heavily reliant on this clientele.

CXG (Customer Experience Group) is a consulting and customer experience measurement firm specialising in the luxury and premium sectors. It currently supports over 200 luxury brands in more than 70 countries, particularly those facing major crises. The Gulf countries are currently experiencing such a situation.

The issue is particularly strategic because CXG considers Middle Eastern consumers a crucial clientele for high-value luxury purchases. Dubai and Riyadh have also established themselves as key hubs for the industry.

According to CXG, luxury brands have often successfully leveraged crises to evolve. In response to the current situation, the firm provides several potential courses of action.

Market diversification

CXG advises against depending on a single region. Brands must diversify their geographical exposure. Among Middle Eastern markets, they should consider Saudi Arabia a long-term priority due to Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 is Saudi Arabia's economic diversification strategy. It aims to reduce oil dependency by investing in tourism, culture, and high-end consumption.

Furthermore, luxury brands would benefit from serving their Gulf clients where they travel and make purchases, rather than focusing solely on boutiques within the region.

Extending relationships beyond the boutique

The boutique remains at the heart of the luxury experience, but it should no longer be the sole point of contact. According to CXG, brands must develop private clienteling; remote personalised services; proactive interactions with their clients; and strengthen local cultural integration.

Additionally, international brands would benefit from better understanding local cultural references rather than applying a uniform model across all markets.

Customer experience as a competitive advantage

The authors highlight that Middle Eastern consumers are not just experiencing logistical disruption but an emotionally complex situation. Brands are therefore encouraged to show empathy in their communications and interactions and to implement a controlled pricing policy to better cope with economic uncertainties.

For CXG, the ability to make each client feel recognised, understood, and valued remains the primary advantage of luxury.

In summary, according to CXG, the fundamentals of the Middle East remain strong: wealth; a young population; strong brand loyalty; and an appreciation for craftsmanship. The distinction will be between brands that use this period to strengthen their client relationships, organisation, and cultural understanding, and those that simply wait for a return to normality.