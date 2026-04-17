How Nothink Shoes solves the high heel vs. comfort dilemma

"I wanted a product that would eliminate the compromise between beauty and practicality, helping women to live with more freedom and light-heartedness," says Asia Pellegrini, the under-30 founder of Nothink Shoes, the brand for all heel lovers.

The idea came from Asia Pellegrini, the under-30 founder of this shoe label. It was made possible by the Heelchanger system, the result of over ten years of research and development. The shoes allow the wearer to easily switch from high to low heels, or vice versa, choosing between heights of 3 centimetres, 7 centimetres and 10 centimetres and seven types of heels. The collection is produced in Spain by artisans with over 30 years of experience using high-quality Italian materials. It is sold on the brand's e-commerce site and includes versatile models. By reducing the need to buy multiple pairs of shoes, the brand also promotes a sustainable approach to fashion.

FashionUnited interviewed Asia Pellegrini, the brand's founder, to understand the genesis and strategy of the company Nothink srl, which is based in Azzano San Paolo, in the province of Bergamo, Italy.

Asia Pellegrini, founder of Nothink Shoes Credits: Nothink Shoes

How did this idea come about?

I was living in London and I saw girls and women who, after getting off the tube and arriving at their destination, would take their heeled shoes out of their bags to replace their trainers or flat shoes. The fact is, as we know, that outfits designed for high heels are often not flattering with flat or athletic footwear. So I started thinking about a solution. I envisioned a shoe that could transform from high-heeled to more comfortable, at least enough to avoid carrying a 'spare' pair, which is also complicated. I searched the market and found the German brand Mime et moi, which sold a type of shoe that allowed you to change the heel. No sooner said than done: I bought them because I wanted to see if they 'worked well' and were aesthetically pleasing. They were indeed comfortable and functional, both in the high and low heel versions. Most importantly, once on, you couldn't tell it was a shoe with an interchangeable heel. The only thing that left me a little perplexed was the aesthetic; some had velcro, in short, not my ideal shoe. So I tried to contact the company to propose a collaboration. They never replied.

So you decided to go it alone?

Yes, I contacted two engineering firms and asked if it was feasible to patent a mechanism that would not conflict with the existing patent. The answer was that it would not be easy and there would be difficulties. Some time passed and I received a newsletter from the German brand announcing that the company was closing down. I seized the opportunity and wrote again to see if they intended to sell the patent rights. After six months of negotiations, we reached an agreement. It was a long process because, unfortunately, it involved three partners who had decided to abandon the brand as they no longer got along. In the meantime, I went to Spain to visit the company that produced them.

Asia Pellegrini Credits: Nothink Shoes

Where exactly are the shoes produced?

In Alicante, Spain. It is actually three different factories: one produces the sole components; another produces the heels; and the third assembles the shoes. These three facilities are all located in the same small town and had been collaborating with the German company for over 10 years. They had been involved from the very beginning, first in the creation of the prototype and then in the actual production. So in 2023, we started creating the new models and did some testing. In 2024, we were ready and launched on the market with our e-commerce site, which is still our main channel for selling shoes in Europe, America and South America. We recently attended a trade fair in Dubai, the International Apparel and Textile Fair, and the response was very positive.

The price of the shoe, around 250-280 euros, includes one high and one low heel. This is in line with this market, as are the current models. If you want to buy other heels, a set starts from 35 euros. Today, in fact, the shoe has a structural limitation in that the sole has to move, so it cannot be completely closed. The central part must remain open. Therefore, it is obviously not wearable in Italy or where it is cold in winter. We are currently looking into developing a boot, but we are in the early stages.

What was the initial investment?

The initial investment was around 100,000 euros to acquire the patents, i.e. the patent registered in several countries, and some stock.

What was your turnover last year?

Around 50,000 euros, and we expect to double that in 2026.

The Singapore model with the different heels Credits: Nothink Shoes

What are the primary markets?

The market that is currently responding best is Spain. This is because I have a Spanish partner. In fact, in 2024, a girl who had the same idea as me contacted me. She is a 22-year-old girl from Valencia: Luna Talavera Garcia. She is very good and dedicates herself to this brand full-time, while I also have another job. Luna manages the Tik Tok and Instagram channels; today we have almost 250,000 followers. She creates content in Spanish, explaining how the mechanism actually works. She also explains that the price is justified by the fact that the sole has 20 components and it is an artisanal shoe, as it is made entirely by hand with high-quality Italian leather. The collection also includes models in faux leather and fabric, always of high quality as the material must be flexible and durable.

Germany is the second market for us and Italy is the third, followed by England, where my idea originated. With Brexit, unfortunately, those who order online have to pay high duties. The goal, therefore, is to find a partner in the country.

So at the moment, digital and e-commerce are the preferred channels in your strategy?

Yes, in the future we are also thinking of participating in some trade fairs in Italy. Last year we opened a temporary pop-up in Milan and involved the press and potential customers who wanted to try on the shoe. The next pop-up will be opened in Paris. Shops often ask us for the footwear, but stock management can be a bit complex, also because of the set of additional heels that need to be kept.

The Tulum model Credits: Nothink Shoes