The “Mould Crisis” of 2026 is a direct byproduct of the extended maritime detour around the Cape of Good Hope, which has become a semi-permanent fixture due to the 2026 Strait of Hormuz (SoH) closure and continued Red Sea instability.

What began as a logistical delay has evolved into a quality assurance nightmare, particularly for shipments originating in high-humidity hubs like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia. The Financial Times recently dedicated a specialised report (“The Cape Route Detour and the Microclimatic Risks to Global Apparel Intermediaries”) to the subject.

“The prolonged exposure to fluctuating maritime microclimates has turned what used to be a simple transit delay into a catastrophic cargo degradation issue,’ noted a senior supply chain analyst in the report. “We are seeing unprecedented volumes of inventory compromised before they ever touch a European dock, forcing brands to choose between expensive localised salvage operations or complete stock write-offs.”

While the crisis is very real, statements from fashion brands and retailers remain scarce as companies navigate the reputational risks associated with damaged inventory. The fact is, though, that garment and textile supply chains are changing.

The “incubation” effect

Under ‘normal’ circumstances (meaning pre-SoH closure), a garment container from Dhaka to Rotterdam would take around 30 days. Current rerouting has pushed this to 45 to 55 days, equalling 50 to 88 percent longer journeys.

Mould spores (specifically Aspergillus and Penicillium) typically require 14 to 21 days of sustained high humidity to colonise fabric. Thus, the Cape route keeps garments in the “danger zone” for double the usual time, hence brands and retailers need to account for this critical window.

In addition, the longer routes mean that containers now cross the equator twice — once down the coast of Africa and once back up — where they experience extreme temperature fluctuations. This causes “container sweat” or condensation that drips from the ceiling directly onto cardboard cartons, compromising the silica gel packets inside within the first 15 days (the “sweat cycle”).

Two-fold risk mitigation

Logistics managers are currently using a two-tier strategy to mitigate these risks, both of which are eroding profit margins: One is the chemical and mechanical pre-treatment: Brands are mandating “anti-mould stickers,” which release chlorine dioxide gas, and VCI (Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor) liners for all maritime cargo. While the latter are safe for humans to handle when used as directed, breathing in chlorine dioxide gas or ingesting it poses severe health risks, thus increasing the risk to dock workers and anyone opening the containers and handling the products.

Then there is the top-off strategy: Brands are still shipping 80 percent of an order by sea, but because sea freight is quite unreliable, top off the remaining 20 percent via expensive air freight. This ensures that even if a sea container arrives with mould-damaged stock, the air top-off provides enough clean inventory to launch a collection on time.

Mould-prevention measures

While this may work in the short run, the industry is currently also rapidly pivoting toward active rather than passive protection.

Smart desiccants are packets with RFID indicators that change colour or signal when they reach 100 percent saturation. This way, logistics teams can identify at-risk containers before they are even opened. Smart desiccants carry a 5 to 15 percent markup on bulk packaging compared to standard or passive desiccants.

Pneumatic textile channels are integrating airflow structures into the garment folding process. This improves micro-climate stability inside the polybag during long transit. This can be initiated at the stitching stage itself, while robotic air blasts can be utilised through automatic folding machines. While initially incurring costs and reprogramming may be required, this strategy should amortise quickly.

Bio-based fungicides like peppermint or lemongrass-based coatings are applied during the finishing stage of manufacturing. This provides a natural, non-toxic barrier that inhibits spore growth for up to 90 days. Lemongrass is typically abundantly grown and found in tropical climates; it is cheaper than nanotechnology-enabled antimicrobial coatings, which are priced at approximately 19 to 38 US dollars per litre. These solutions are typically applied at a ratio of 0.2 to 1.35 percent of the textile’s dry weight.

The salvage industry

One industry’s loss, another one’s gain — a new sub-sector of logistics has emerged in view of the 2026 mould crisis: ozone remediation centres. Major ports like Antwerp and Felixstowe now have dedicated ‘garment recovery’ facilities where mould-affected shipments are treated with high-concentration ozone gas and UV light to kill spores before being re-packaged for sale. This process costs roughly 2 to 3.35 US dollars per garment, a cost most brands are now forced to build into their 2026 pricing models.

What is mould?

Fabric mould is a type of fungus (like the ones mentioned above) that feeds on organic materials within textile fibres like cotton wool and linen, but also synthetic fibres like polyester and nylon. It thrives in damp, dark and humid environments like sea freight containers. Mould may appear as ‘fuzzy’ or ‘slim spots in black, green, grey or white, depending on the type of fungus. A distinct, musty odour can confirm mould suspicion.

What is the difference between mould and mildew? While mildew is also a fungus, it is a surface fungus that stays flat and looks powdery. It is typically white, grey or yellow in colour and easy to wipe away. Thus, it is easier to eliminate and less of a threat. It can be stopped in most cases with a bit of bleach.