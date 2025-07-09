Huddled taps for THG for fulfilment

Circular economy e-commerce group Huddled has signed a partnership with THG Fulfil, THG Ingenuity’s fulfilment and courier management solution, to support its growth plans.

THG Fulfil will provide Huddled with fulfilment, courier management and warehouse storage solutions, enabling the circular economy e-commerce group to offer extended next-day delivery cut-off times of 1am to its customers.

In a statement, Huddled said the move would help accelerate its growth plans by providing quicker turnaround times, highly scalable warehousing solutions and proximity to potential stock.

It is anticipated that the migration of stock and fulfilment operations will be completed before the end of Q3 2025.

In addition, Huddled will also be able to leverage THG Ingenuity’s THG Studios facility to assist in building live e-commerce solutions using state-of-the-art AI technology combined with live presenters to deliver more frequent live sales broadcasts.

Martin Higginson, executive chairman of Huddled Group plc, said: "This partnership represents a step-change in our ability to deliver circular economy solutions at scale. THG Ingenuity's fulfilment capabilities rival Amazon's – something we've aspired to since we started this business. The ability to process orders until 1am for same-day delivery is a dream for any e-commerce retailer.”

Tom Killeen, chief operating officer at THG Ingenuity, added: "Our collaboration will empower Huddled to deliver a truly market-leading customer experience, optimising their operations whilst leveraging our industry-leading capabilities, including 1 am same-day delivery.

“In addition, their approach to offering sustainable solutions to surplus stock allows us to talk to our clients and offer them a solution to an age-old problem. A solution that reduces waste and maximises efficiency. This is about more than just logistics; it's about leveraging cutting-edge technology to unlock tangible commercial advantages and deliver unparalleled speed and precision."

The news follows THG Fulfil's further investment in automation solutions, including the installation of 430 state-of-the-art Libiao T-sorting robots into its automated Manchester warehouse facility, a move projected to increase operational capacity by approximately 75 percent.