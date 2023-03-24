Hudson’s Bay officially goes fur-free

Department store chain company Hudson’s Bay has finally gone fur free after being subject to years of pressure from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The Canadian group, which operates a series of luxury retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue, and online platform ‘The Bay’, will implement the move throughout its entire portfolio of brands.

It comes after PETA carried out a series of activations in an attempt to convince the conglomerate to go fur free, including an email campaign and protests at its stores.

It joins the likes of other department stores, including Macy’s, Nordstrom, Moda Operandi and Selfridges, to remove fur from their offering, many doing so in light of increasing customer demand for animal-friendly products.

PETA has also pushed other retailers and designers to carry out the move, such as Calvin Klein, Chanel, Jil Sander and Tommy Hilfiger.

The animal rights organisation has been ramping up its efforts in recent years, clamping down on brands and retailers that have been making, often false, animal-friendly claims.

Most recently, H&M came under scrutiny for not revealing its down suppliers following a string of PETA exposés into Asia-based factories, one of which was linked to the fast fashion retailer.

PETA uncovered evidence of cruelty to poultry that were used in the plucking process of various suppliers, many of which came under the Textile Exchange’s Responsible Down Standard (RDS), a certification that once appeared on the labels of a range of H&M clothing.