Hugo Boss achieves largest social media coverage in Fashion Week history

With the launch of its second Boss x Russell Athletic capsule collection, Hugo Boss managed to capture the attention of its target younger audience.

With the physical collection presented in a baseball stadium in Milan, with the help of social media the brand managed to achieve a total of 3.9 billion impressions in four days.

Well known models such as Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Alton Mason were among the audience, as well as TikTok stars such as Khaby Lame. K-pop star Big Matthew was also present, and athletes Alicia Shmidt, Trenten Merrill and Race Imboden were invited.

With social media presence in mind, the brand strategically selected cast and viewers with a large presence online. Lame, who has 113 million followers on TikTok, made an appearance to close the show, allowing Boss to become the first fashion brand posted to his account. Other popular creators such as Avan Jogia and Chiara Ferragni documented the day on social media, heightening the exposure of the show.

“This event is our benchmark for what we will deliver as an experience to customers around the world as of today,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss. “I am more than excited to further enter this journey together with the team.”

Along with the almost 4 billion impressions of the event, the company managed to achieve 25 million engagements across their social media channels, and 2.2 billion views on the #Bossmoves challenge. Interaction with the Boss Instagram account increased by almost 1600 percent.

A part of the brand’s social media campaign included the opportunity for fans to win five NFT collegiate jackets. Fashion NFTs are gaining increasing traction within the industry, with Dolce & Gabbana recently selling its own collection of NFTs for a total of 6 million dollars. In connecting with the ‘metaverse’, the brand is using it to appeal to new target audiences, such as the younger generation present on social media sites such as TikTok.

Before and after the event, the company’s Instagram campaign generated a level of engagement that contributed to the eventual popularity of the presentation. The Boss x Athletic products made available to purchase while watching the fourteen creators involved in the campaign show off their outfits.

Last month, Hugo Boss presented a new strategy to its investors and the public, outlining its potential in casualwear rather than just suits. The brand’s targeted campaign towards Gen Z and millennial customers reflects its new vision.

“We are proving that we are more than ready to take this place in the fashion industry in the future,” said Grieder.