Hugo Boss AG revenues climb 1 percent for Q3

The company said on Tuesday its Q3 net profit decreased. Compared with the same period last year, revenues decreased by 1 percent.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 56 million euros, dropped from 66 million euros last year. Revenues increased to 720 million euros. The profit margin of the company decreased to 8 percent compared to 9 percent a year ago.

As of 2019, Hugo Boss AG has more than 14,700 employees and operates over 400 stores.

