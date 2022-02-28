Hugo Boss announces refreshing of creative leadership team

German fashion group Hugo Boss has announced the rebuilding of its creative department following the unveiling of its revamped Boss and Hugo brand identities.

In its first move, Hugo Boss’ chief brand officer, Ingo Wilts will be stepping down from the executive board, of which he has been a member of since 2016, for personal reasons. Wilts, who will continue to be involved in the company’s collection-related projects until December, was credited with the recent visual realignment of the group’s two brands.

Marco Falcioni is being welcomed to Hugo Boss as its senior vice president creative direction, effective March 1. Falconi, who was previously part of the Boss Menswear runway team, will take over the management of the creative direction of two brands, in cooperation with the designers.

Additionally, Hugo Boss also announced the return of Andrea Cannelloni, who will serve as creative advisor for a year. Cannelloni previously aided in the development of the casualwear division for Boss, working with the company for around 10 years until 2008.

"We want to be a 24/7 lifestyle brand for men and for women, reach out to younger consumers and turn them into true fans,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss, in a news release. “I am therefore convinced that Marco Falcioni is the perfect choice for us to develop our collections into the future. He has an absolute feel for trends and hits the zeitgeist and aspirations of the new generations.”

Grieder continued: “Andrea Cannelloni will in return be of great relevance when it comes to bringing our casual and athleisure business back to full scale in the upcoming years."