Hugo Boss launches independent recycling company

German fashion company Hugo Boss has launched an independent company called Eightyards to focus on recycling and reusing surplus materials from the group’s fashion brands.

In a statement, Hugo Boss said that Eightyards has been developed to be “strategically aligned with Hugo Boss's comprehensive commitment to environmentally and resource-friendly production processes,” and will officially begin operations in January 2025.

“The mission of the company over the coming years is to establish itself as one of the key facilitators for the recycling and reuse of surplus materials (e.g. fabrics) into various industries beyond fashion,” adds Hugo Boss.

Eightyards will be led by director Marketa Miltenberger and co-director Placido Klitzke, who already work at Hugo Boss.