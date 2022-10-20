Hugo Boss partners with Adobe to power 3D design methods

Adobe has announced it has been working with Hugo Boss to drive the fashion brand’s strategy around 3D and immersive design.

Revealed during creativity conference Adobe Max, the partnership has involved the use of Adobe’s Substance 3D application, which the tech company said has enabled Hugo Boss to drive innovation and create new workflows.

The brand has been using the technology to design apparel, accessories and footwear with hyper realistic models during the ideation stages.

In a release, the company said that its application allows for creative freedom and convenience, as well as the possibility to engage suppliers and retail partners in more efficient ways.

Speaking on the topic, Sebastian Berg, vice president, business operations excellence at Hugo Boss, said that the partnership built on the label’s vision of becoming a leading premium tech-driven fashion platform.

Berg continued: “Hugo Boss was one of the early companies to explore the potential of 3D ad immersive design in fashion. Now we have over 400 employees working with these innovative tools to produce more inspiring and sustainable products, and to lead our industry in digital.”

The brand has also been using 3D to explore new customer experiences, such as the creation of digital avatars, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and virtual fitting rooms, which it launched on its website in August.