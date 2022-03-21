Hugo Boss renews watches and jewellery licensing agreement

German fashion group Hugo Boss has renewed its licensing agreement with the Modavo Group, carrying the duo’s partnership to the end of 2026.

The licence covers Boss watches and jewellery and Hugo watches for both men and women.

With the contract’s renewal, the retailer hopes to continue working on its Claim 5 growth strategy, in which it plans to expand its reach across all regions and touchpoints for each of its brands.

In a release, the CEO of the Modavo Group, Efraim Grinberg, said the partnership with Hugo Boss brands had contributed to the company’s growth and was successful for both involved parties.

The announcement comes as Boss looks towards the launch of its first sustainable watch for men, made from recycled ocean bound plastic this spring.