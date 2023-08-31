Hugo Boss steps into equestrian apparel

Hugo Boss is preparing to enter the equestrian apparel ring with a new Boss line to be launched by September 15.

The Boss Equestrian collection has been designed, produced and distributed by Bold Equestrian Ltd, and offers a mix of lifestyle fashion for both men and women.

A select range of horse accessories will complete the line, also donning the brand’s signature colours of black, white and camel.

The spring/summer 2024 collection that is set to follow plans to expand the colour range.

In a release, Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss, linked the category expansion to Boss’ 24/7 lifestyle approach, through which the brand is looking to step into areas that fit its premium positioning.

Grieder added: “The new Boss Equestrian licence strengthens our sports offering while increasing the brand’s visibility and relevance for female customers and male equestrian fans alike.

“With Bold Equestrian, we have found the right partner, with an experienced team, to enter the equestrian business and unlock the potential of Boss in this exciting segment.”

To support the launch, Boss Equestrian’s marketing campaign will feature a mix of Olympic athletes and “equestrian influencers” as brand ambassadors.

Products from the line will be available online and in specialist stores from September 15, with the SS24 collection to come in March 2024.