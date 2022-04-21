Hugo Boss to launch resale platform

Fashion brand Hugo Boss is launching a resale platform in the Q3 of 2022 to support its sustainability efforts as part of its ‘Claim 5’ strategy.

The ‘Hugo Boss Pre-Loved’ platform will offer a “curated assortment” of pre-owned items that have been traded in by existing customers, as Hugo Boss looks to move to a circular business model.

The resale service will be operated by Faume, which helps brands scale their second-hand businesses and will be accessible through hugoboss.com. It will initially launch in France, before being expanded to Germany, the UK and the US in 2025.

Hugo Boss said in a statement that it will be easy for customers to return used items directly to them via an online process. Customers who donate items will then receive credit to be used online, on new or pre-owned items, or in store.

Once the pre-owned item has been fully quality checked it will become part of a curated second-hand assortment for sale on ‘Hugo Boss Pre-Loved’. Initially the resale will only feature clothing, with accessories to be added in the future.

In addition, Hugo Boss is launching a care and repair service to further extend the lifecycle of its products in select German stores later this year, with more key markets to follow. The service will cover the repair of suits, jeans, shoes, jersey products, and leather goods.

Heiko Schäfer, chief operating officer at Hugo Boss, said: “The high quality of our products allows them to have several lives, and our entry into the growing resale market is a natural step for us as a company.

“Hugo Boss Pre-Loved will support our move towards a circular business model, while our repair service will allow customers to wear their favourite pieces for even longer and reduce consumption of scarce resources.”