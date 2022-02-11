Hugo Boss workers go on strike following plans to shut down factory

Following the announcement that Hugo Boss is to close its Scandicci-based factory, the label’s leather goods artisans have gone on a strike supported by a number of Italian trade unions.

It comes as the fashion brand informed the unions that it was intending to lay off 21 employees as part of the closure.

A statement by the national secretary of one of the trade unions, Filctem CGIL, Sonia Paoloni, said the decision to close the branch was “unacceptable”, adding that cutting the “luxury production line means abandoning prototyping, the most crucial phase in the design of new products”.

Outside the factory, banners hung up by strikers mirrored Paoloni’s notions, bearing quotes such as the brand’s “Be your own boss” slogan in reference to its recently launched ad campaign.

Paoloni added the decision to relocate the factory means it will exchange it's ‘Made in Italy’ reference to ‘Made in China’ or ‘Made in Portugal’ which she said would “disqualify the brand”.

She concluded: “Our concern is that this is only the tip of the iceberg and that other plants and productions in Italy are also at risk. While the whole world looks to Tuscany and Scandicci for the high skills that this territory offers in leather goods and footwear, our fear is that Hugo Boss will turn its gaze to too distant horizons following too nuanced mirages.”

The news follows the brand’s decision to showcase its spring/summer 2022 collection in Dubai, further hinting at its intention to possibly delocalise as it removes itself from the Milan Fashion Week schedule.