Hugo joins circular fashion service Bewearcy

Fashion brand Hugo has joined fashion trade-in service, Bewearcy.

Hugo is now a part of the platform’s roster of brands including Elyts and Charuel. Since its inception in 2020, the platform has attracted interest from various luxury brands, with its circular fashion model proving increasingly popular.

Bewearcy allows its customers to trade in both secondhand and never worn items. Through Bewearcy, the client can send their secondhand item to the platform, or in the case of unworn items, arrange for a courier to pick it up. After the preloved item undergoes an assessment of cost and condition, the item is sent to various resale websites.

The client then receives a discount at their selected fashion brand. Hugo’s addition to Bewearcy means that customers can now receive points to use at a checkout at a Hugo store.

“Waste reduction, green thinking, conscious consumption - are the key initiatives we do care about,” said Hugo Russia. “We are happy to announce our partnership with Bewearcy, which demonstrates perfectly our position towards responsible consumption.”