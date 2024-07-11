Humans Are Vain closes webstore to focus on B2B

Swedish footwear brand Humans Are Vain (HAV) has said it will be closing down its e-commerce website as it looks to turn its attention towards the B2B business.

The company, which was founded in 2019, revealed its plans in an email to customers, in which it further announced the launch of a 60 percent clearance sale on the site.

In its email, HAV noted the dramatic change to the e-commerce landscape, adding: “The soaring costs over the last few years have put a strain on our brand that is no longer sustainable.”

While for now, this means the e-commerce site will no longer be available, the company does hope that it would be able to relaunch the online store in the future if business conditions improve.

HAV products will still be available to shop via a selection of international stockists, including global e-tailer Immaculate Vegan, German retailer Sneakers Unplugged and Sweden-based Green Laces.

In its closing message, the HAV team said: “We would also like to thank everyone for their support so far and believing in our vegan-sustainable movement. Sometimes, you have to take a step back to take a big step forward!”