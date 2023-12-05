Hurr secures 10 million dollar funding round

British rental platform Hurr has closed on a substantial 10 million dollar (7.9 million pound) funding round, with backing from Praetura Ventures and participation from existing investors including Ascension, D4 Ventures and Octopus Ventures.

In a post on her Instagram account, Hurr founder Victoria Prew called the raise one of the “milestones [she’ll] remember for the rest of [her] life”.

Her statement continued: “In one of the toughest fundraising markets, I’ll be forever grateful to team Hurr for holding the fort whilst [the funding round] became my full time job and for our new (and existing) investors for their belief in the Hurr hybrid business model.”

Prew further noted: “With 2 percent of VC [venture capital] funding going to female founders, today we share this news so the next generation of entrepreneurs know that through sheer grit and determination it can be possible.”

Founded in 2017 and initially starting out as a peer-to-peer rental platform, Hurr has grown to become a leading supplier of rental services to a number of fashion brands and retailers, with the most recent partner to step on the bandwagon being Net-A-Porter .