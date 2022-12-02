Hush appoints Sarah Miles as its new CEO

Women’s fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has appointed former Amazon and Diageo executive Sarah Miles as its new chief executive.

With more than 25 years of experience successfully driving growth across major UK and international consumer brands, Miles will join Hush on January 16, 2023, from global prestige beauty group Sephora, having previously been CEO of beauty e-commerce platform Feelunique.

Prior to leading Feelunique, Miles spent five years at Amazon, including running the apparel business across Europe and 12 years at Diageo including as managing director of Diageo Wines Europe, and managing director of the Reserve Brands. In addition, Miles is a non-executive director of The British Retail Consortium and at James Cropper plc.

Susanne Given, chair of Hush, said in a statement: “We are delighted that Sarah will be Hush’s next CEO. Sarah has an outstanding track record across some of the world’s leading consumer businesses and I have no doubt hush will continue to thrive under her leadership.

“Sarah brings not only vast experience of driving strategic growth across several great retailers, but also a broad international perspective and a deep passion for sustainability and purpose-led brands.”

Commenting on her appointment, Miles said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Hush, which is a brand and business I have long admired for its outstanding customer connection and truly differentiated product proposition. The business’ digital-first model, clear brand purpose, and focus on designing quality products help Hush to clearly stand out in a competitive womenswear market.

“I look forward to working together with the rest of the hush team to build on the important progress made over recent years and to lead the brand through its next phases of strategic growth.”

Miles will take over from Kate Bartman, who will return to her previous role of chief trading officer, having overseen a significant period of transformation at Hush over the last two years, including an increase in the brand’s customer base of more than 50 percent.

Given added: “I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to Kate for her contributions during what has been a pivotal period for the business. She has been instrumental in driving Hush’s continued evolution over the last two years, working closely alongside Roo and Mandy, our founders.

“During her time as CEO, Hush has made excellent progress against its growth strategy, including putting in place the team and infrastructure for continued success. Having stepped back as CEO, we are delighted that Kate will remain part of Hush’s leadership team as the business focusses on delivering the next chapters of its growth underpinned by providing customers with a great, sustainability-led brand experience.”

Image: Hush