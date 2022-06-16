Hypebeast to open US-based flagship building

Culture and lifestyle platform Hypebeast is set to open a seven-floor flagship space that will house the company’s entire ecosystem under one building.

The location, which is scheduled to open in an event on June 17, will include a HBX New York flagship store, event space, office headquarters and Hypebeans café, contributing to the 25,000 square-foot space.

The HBX space, which spans two floors, will be a continuously changing space, Hypebest said in a release. While its ground floor will operate as an event, exhibition and pop-up space, the second floor will showcase a curation of 40 global brands from both established and emerging labels, for menswear, womenswear and lifestyle.

Finally, the flagship’s third floor will be home to cultural activations and brand pop-ups, as well as housing the company’s 100 employees.