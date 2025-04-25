Iconix to roll out brands in GCC region via BFL Group deal

London-based Iconix International has announced a new direct-to-retail (DTR) agreement with off-price retailer Brands for Less (BFL) Group to roll out a number of labels in its portfolio to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The deal, which also extends into Lebanon and Malta, includes the brands Rocawear, Ocean Pacific, London Fog, Material Girl, Mudd, Joe Boxer and Danskin, and thus spans a number of categories, such as apparel, footwear and accessories.

In a release, BFL Group said it will leverage its recent partnership with The TJX Companies when working with Iconix to tap into the potential of the brands, and cater to regional customers.

TJX snapped up a 35 percent stake in BFL Group mid-2024, with a mission of providing strategic guidance to the UAE-based retail giant.

In regards to BFL Group’s latest deal, and according to MD EMEA at Iconix, Daisy Laramy-Binks, the brands linked to the agreement “resonate deeply with consumers worldwide” and so the firm is “confident that they will be a huge success in the Middle East”.

In his own statement, co-founder of the BFL Group, Toufic Kreidieh, said: “This partnership not only expands our product offering but also aligns with our mission to provide regional customers with world-class, diverse fashion choices.

“We look forward to seeing these iconic brands thrive in the GCC market and meet the demand for high-quality, stylish products.”