Ideal Image appoints LVMH veteran to VP, sales and operations

Skincare provider Ideal Image has announced the appointment of Cheryl Hallinan to the role of vice president, sales and operations, effective immediately.

Hallinan joins the company with a range of experience in luxury retail and e-commerce firms, including at The RealReal and LVMH, where she previously served on the leadership teams for Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior and Fendi.

In her new role, Hallinan has been tasked with leading national sales and operations efforts for Ideal Image, as the company looks to reimagine the beauty and wellness customer experience under the leadership of its new CEO Sharon Leite.

Hallinan will further drive the creation of new initiatives and consistently scaling the business across markets, while also expanding its services to offer a more personalised experience.

Speaking on her appointment, Leite emphasised Hallinan’s leadership skills in a release, and noted that she had a “proven ability to drive growth and innovation”.

Leite continued: “This is the first of a planned series of appointments of highly skilled leaders with exemplary records of success who will help us accelerate our growth as we deliver a new, elevated and holistic customer experience that’s welcoming, innovative and highly personalised.”

Prior to Ideal Image, Hallinan served for six years in a series of sales leadership roles at The RealReal, the most recent being vice president of direct sales.

During her time at the tech company, she was credited with driving sustained year-over-year revenue growth and executing go-to-market strategies.