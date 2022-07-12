Idris and Sabrina Elba launch genderless skincare line

Actor Idris Elba and his model wife Sabrina have revealed an expansion of their lifestyle brand S’able Labs with the launch of an inaugural vegan collection of genderless skincare products.

Consisting of a Qasil Cleanser, Black Seed Toner and Boabab Moisturiser, the line aims to provide shoppers with an environmentally conscious skincare regime that has been designed with the intention of appealing to people of all ethnicities, genders and backgrounds.

A selection of ingredients used for the three products are sourced in collaboration with international smallholder farmers, said a press release.

“I grew up watching my mother mix up various lotions and masks, indulging her skin with techniques and ingredients that had been passed down from generation to generation,” said Sabrina, who is also a social media personality and actress. “I wanted to incorporate some of this knowledge into our skincare range, which we hope to expand in the future.”

The product range is additionally packaged using post-consumer materials, with further refill options for its toner and moisturise to be made available in September.

The husband-wife duo founded S’able in 2020 in a bid to explore healthy partnerships and mutual support in a business setting. The company has previously launched lifestyle products and established partnerships with organisations all with the mission to make personal well-being accessible to a diverse audience.

The Elbas join a growing number of celebrities and public figures in launching beauty and cosmetics products over the past months, most recently including Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian.