Image Skincare names Sennen Pamich as chief executive officer

Image Skincare has appointed Sennen Pamich, former president of Wella Company Americas, as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective as of May 2023.

Pamich, the company said in a release, brings more than 30 years of experience in the consumer packaged and luxury goods industries to Image, as well as a long track record of success scaling private-equity-backed and omni-channel businesses.

“Sennen’s extensive experience in the beauty sector, including in both the professional channel and skincare broadly, combined with his deep understanding of consumer preferences and market trends, make him the ideal fit to propel Image through its next phase of growth,” said Steven Loeffler, principal at MidOcean Partners, a middle-market private equity firm and majority owner of Image.

“Sennen has a strong track record of developing world class organisations and scaling global enterprises, and will be a great cultural champion of Image,” added Image Skincare founder and chairwoman, Janna Ronert.

Prior to serving at Wella Company, the world’s second largest retail hair colour and professional beauty company, Pamich was senior vice president of Coty Professional Beauty, North America. Before that, he served as global president portfolio brands and global president Revlon Salon Division for Revlon Inc., where he played a key role in both the integration of Elizabeth Arden as well as the company’s successful acquisition of the Colomer Group.

Commenting on his new role, Pamich said: “Image’s commitment to providing professional-grade skincare products that not only meet customers’ needs but also are backed by clinically proven results have cemented the company as a skincare market leader. I look forward to working closely with my talented Image colleagues to continue to drive innovation and scale our professional products and treatment offerings.”

Pamich has also previously held executive and leadership roles at esteemed global beauty and healthcare brands including Bvlgari, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble. He earned an M.B.A. in International Business and a B.S. in Business Administration from the U.S. International University.