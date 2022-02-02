Imbue haircare expands to the US

British sustainably sourced vegan haircare line, Imbue, has announced that it is expanded to the US in partnership with Target.

Backed by celebrity hairstylist Michelle Sultan, Imbue offers a collection of premium haircare and styling products catering to the needs of the curly, coily, 3A-4C hair, a community historically overlooked in the industry.

Imbue, already a top seller in the UK, will launch its inclusive, vegan haircare and styling products in Target retail stores and online nationwide in the US to “further its commitment to empowering the natural hair community”.

Anne-Claire Ahouangonou, brand and marketing director at Imbue, said in a statement: “At Imbue, we believe the importance of developing clean and effective formulas for the curly hair community and we’re excited for this partnership with Target to expand our audience and present a more engaging way for us to connect with our consumers.”

Image: Imbue

The complete Imbue collection features a four-step curly hair regimen with innovative, clean, and vegan formulas to cleanse, condition, and style while locking in moisture to fulfil what it calls the “unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily, and tight, textured hair community”.

Imbue uses unique proprietary blends of curl-loving, performance-led ingredients packed with moisturising and hydrating benefits like coconut oil, avocado oil, and Cupuaçu seed butter.

The Imbue Collection is now available for purchase in Target stores and online in the US, with prices ranging from 12.99 to 19.99 US dollars.