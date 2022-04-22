IMG signs deal with World Esports Federation

Sports and fashion management firm IMG has established a strategic partnership with The World Esports Federation (GEF) that will see it collaborate on esports services and gaming events.

IMG, which operates with the likes of New York Fashion Week and most recently signed a licensing agreement to grow Laura Ashley on a global scale, hopes to further accelerate the expansion of the GEF portfolio.

“We are proud to welcome IMG to our global esports family,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, president of GEF marketing, communications and brand commission, in a release. “This is an important strategic alliance, not only for GEF and IMG, but also for gamers, fans and brands around the world.”

The esports sector has already attracted a wide range of fashion labels looking to cash in on the world of gaming, something GEF is hoping will be recognised as an actual sport.

Adidas, Armani Exchange, Champion and Fila are among those that have established partnerships with internationally renowned gaming organisations, in a bid to connect with a younger generation of shoppers who make up the competitive gaming community.