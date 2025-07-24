Impact over label: Kuyichi explains why it is not (yet) a B Corp

An increasing number of brands are receiving B Corp certification. Due to B Corp updates, certified companies must re-certify within a certain number of years and demonstrate improvements. However, Dutch sustainable fashion brand Kuyichi is not a B Corp. The company is not currently pursuing this and is transparent about its reasons.

Summary: B Corp is a certification that businesses can achieve after completing an assessment, meeting set requirements and undergoing independent verification. The business must have been operating for at least twelve months, comply with local laws and have a structure where all stakeholders are considered in decisions, not just shareholders. The business is assessed on seven themes: (1) Mission; (2) Climate action; (3) Human rights; (4) Fair work; (5) Environmental management and circularity; (6) Equality, diversity and inclusion; and (7) Public affairs and collective action. The number of requirements a business must meet for certification depends on its size and sector, according to the B Lab website.

Kuyichi was increasingly asked by both retailers and consumers whether it had B Corp certification. “We’ve noticed that more and more retailers are considering sustainability in their purchasing policies,” says Zoé Daemen of the brand. “We always try to be transparent and take people along with our reasoning for why we do and don’t do things. That’s why we are very clear in our sustainability reporting.”

Daemen also acknowledges that there are currently many different types of certifications that companies can obtain. “What is valuable and what is less so? Each certificate has its positives and negatives. It’s quite a confusing landscape.” B Corp is one of the bigger names in the offering and is becoming more widely known. Therefore, it was decided to dedicate a blog to the B Corp question. “That way, we can easily direct people to the information.”

Why sustainable fashion brand Kuyichi is not pursuing B Corp certification

Kuyichi has previously completed the B Impact Assessment (this can also be done if you are not undergoing the certification process) to see what was required to obtain a certificate. “We thought: What steps do we need to take then?” Many of the necessary steps were in the area of internal policy and documentation. “We are a small team of twelve employees and a few interns. We don’t always have internal policies on everything.”

Daemen emphasises that although Kuyichi is not currently pursuing the certificate, this may change in the future. At the moment, the structure of B Corp and how Kuyichi wants to make an impact simply don’t align. “We see that we can make the biggest impact in the supply chain. That supply chain is also part of B Corp, but there are many other elements. Much of the focus of the certificate is within the company itself, and a smaller part is what happens outside the company.” Kuyichi sees the most room for meaningful change in the supply chain.

Kuyichi is a member of the Fair Wear Foundation, among others. This does not issue a certificate but helps members with their sustainability issues. “They provide the tools and also local teams to work on working conditions in factories.” Daemen indicates that there is currently a process underway to improve gender equality and living wages. “No supply chain is perfect, but we try to produce jeans as well as possible within our capabilities. We continuously work with our partners on improvements.”

Kuyichi focuses on supply chain impact over B Corp

“There are many great companies with a B Corp certificate. Smaller companies too, so it is definitely possible. You just have to decide where you put your effort.” Whether one wants to make an impact in their own environment, within their own company or in the supply chain, choices will always have to be made. Becoming and remaining a B Corp is capital-intensive, but it also requires a lot of manpower. “All the certificates, memberships and audits require different integrations within your team and throughout the company. You need resources for that.”

Daemen indicates that Kuyichi believes in what B Corp stands for. B Corp wants to create a future where doing good and performing well go hand in hand. “We can only support that.” Kuyichi simply chooses a different path to achieve that goal.