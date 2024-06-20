In Pictures: A look inside Authentic's new London headquarters

Following a formal opening event, global brand development firm Authentic Brands Group has given outsiders a glimpse into its freshly opened London headquarters.

Located on the city’s prestigious March Arch street, the site serves as the flagship for the company’s European business, offering visitors insight into each of its portfolio labels, including among others Reebok, Hunter and Juicy Couture.

Amid the 25,000 square foot space, in which 70 employees are based, the site is home to a series of showrooms for the brands it represents, where lifestyle, sports, entertainment and media products take centre stage.

In a release, Jarrod Weber, chief brand officer for Authentic, said of the new location: "As Authentic continues to establish its presence globally, we are pleased to open our new corporate office at 5 Marble Arch, which serves as the headquarters for our European division.

“Being on site for this rollout was great, and our doors have been and will continue to be open for creativity, collaboration, and excellence.”

Take a peek inside Authentic’s new headquarters below…

Authentic London headquarters. Credits: Authentic.

