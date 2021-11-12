In The Style names new CEO as Frisby steps into chief brand officer role

British fashion e-tailer In The Style has appointed Sam Perkins as its new CEO as founder Adam Frisby steps down from the helm of the business to take on the role of chief brand officer.

Perkins, who will take on the top position from January 17, joins from The Very Group, where he has been managing director of the group's retail division since 2018. He has also held various senior roles at big-name retailers like Tesco, Nestle and PepsiCo.

“Adam is an inspirational founder and I have huge admiration for the business that he has built,” Perkins said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working alongside him and the rest of the senior management team to continue the group's exciting growth and successfully deliver on its significant long-term potential.”

In The Style founder becomes chief brand officer

Frisby, who founded the Manchester-based company in 2013 and who led it through its IPO earlier this year, will take on the position of chief brand officer, a newly created board level executive director role.

In his new position, he’ll be in charge of developing the brand's creative direction and its influencer partnerships, which have been key to the company’s fast growth in recent years.

In The Style said the appointments would help it to “deliver the next stages of long-term growth ambitions and achieve the brand's significant potential”.

“With the scale of the business that we are today, and with the many growth opportunities we have to go after, I felt that now is the right time to further strengthen our senior management team,” Frisby said.

“Sam brings relevant experience of scaling up very successful retail brands and his appointment will enable me to focus on the areas of the business where the board and I believe I can make the biggest contributions to our future success.”

In September, In The Style reported a 45 percent year-on-year increase in group revenue in the period from April to August, while e-commerce gross order value was up almost 50 percent.

But the company warned that increased freight costs, disruption to the timing of shipments, and an increased returns rate will impact its profitability.

It said those issues will likely last until the end of its financial year in March.

In The Style debuted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market earlier this year, raising 11 million pounds in gross proceeds and valuing the business at 105 million pounds.