In The Style reportedly facing administration as collaborator mulls lawsuit over unpaid sales

In The Style (ITS) is believed to be on the brink of a potential administration, with media reports suggesting that the fast fashion retailer had appointed FTS Recovery to serve as administrator.

This is according to Sky News, which said that a “pre-pack insolvency potentially involving Baaj Capital”, ITS’ parent company, could be a possible outcome of an ongoing business review.

Shortly after such speculation began circulating, further media reports suggested that a celebrity collaborator for the company, EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, was considering taking legal action over an unpaid “five figure sum”.

A source for The Sun said Jossa, who struck up a deal with ITS in 2020, had not been paid for some time, leaving her chasing “tens of thousands of pounds” believed to be owed to her. And she may not be the only one.

The source said that the company had been “accused of failing to pay fees to talent for many months”, with some threatening legal action and getting paid some of what they were owed.

“Others were trying to get money owed to them but now the fear is that if they do go into administration it will become extremely difficult,” the source added.

ITS was founded by Adam Frisby in 2013, who later stepped back from the business as it continued to tackle declining revenues. It was taken over by Baaj Capital in early 2023 as it underwent a strategic review. It later reported that it was “back to profitability”, despite posting continued declines in revenues.