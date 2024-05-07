Inc & Co invest in luxury lingerie brand Studio Pia

Investment firm Inc & Co is expanding into the retail sector after acquiring ethical luxury lingerie brand Studio Pia for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Inc & Co said the strategic investment would allow Studio Pia, known for its ethical and avant-garde lingerie designs, to perform a “brand refresh” later in the year, alongside relaunching its website and expanding its digital offering.

The initial focus will be on elevating Studio Pia’s brand presence and expanding its global footprint, added Inc & Co. This will include expanding the business through wholesale, pop-up stores, concessions and third-party premium websites.

Pia Harpur, who founded Studio Pia in 2017, will remain in her leadership role with the lingerie brand and will work alongside Inc & Co.

Commenting on the acquisition, Harpur, founder and chief executive of Studio Pia, said: “I'm very excited for this next chapter in the Studio Pia story. Having built the brand over the ups and downs of the last seven years now feels like the perfect time to bring in the expertise needed to take the brand to the next level, and Inc & Co is the perfect partner to help us achieve our ambitions.

“Their expertise will help open doors that were previously inaccessible to Studio Pia, and with their support, we can access new opportunities and reach a wider audience who align with Studio Pia's ethos of reimagining ethical luxury fashion and embracing individuality. I’m excited to see how this collaboration will allow our brand to shine in prestigious new locations and create more in-person shopping opportunities which our devoted and loyal customers have been asking for.”

Studio Pia to expand its brand presence with Inc & Co investment

Studio Pia, which ethically crafts its fashion-led lingerie in the UK and Europe, added that the investment would act as a “brand rebirth” by fostering innovation and accessibility in the luxury lingerie market via new locations, enhanced collections, and the development of its online storefront.

Jack Mason, chief executive of Inc & Co, added: “This marks a significant milestone for Inc & Co as we continue our expansion into retail alongside Studio Pia whose management retains a level of equity. Customers love Studio Pia's environmentally friendly and sustainable lingerie, and I'm thrilled that we'll be bringing the brand to even more customers across the globe.

"Our in-house commercial and finance team will work closely with Studio Pia, allowing the team to focus on what they're already exceptionally good at, creating award-winning luxury lingerie. I'm excited to work with Pia and her team as we begin this new chapter, honouring the ethical ethos that once helped start this inspiring business.”

Studio Pia's lingerie collections are stocked internationally in specialised boutiques across 12 countries.