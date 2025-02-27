Increased tariffs pose challenge to Steven Madden's growth forecast

Footwear retailer Steven Madden’s fourth quarter revenue increased 12 percent to 582.3 million dollars with wholesale and direct to consumer businesses registering a 13.6 percent and 8.4 percent increase to 402.9 million dollars and 176 million dollars, respectively.

Looking ahead, the company’s 2025 outlook including the Kurt Geiger acquisition projects revenue will increase 17 percent to 19 percent and diluted EPS to be in the range of 2.30 dollars to 2.40 dollars. However, experts warn that the company's plan to raise prices in the fall to offset higher tariffs on Chinese imports could negatively impact its forecast.

Chairman and CEO Edward Rosenfeld acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States. Despite these headwinds, he expressed confidence in the company’s ability to navigate difficult market conditions, citing its agile business model.

He also emphasised the strategic value of the Kurt Geiger acquisition, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025. “Kurt Geiger’s differentiated and elevated positioning – and its alignment with our strategic initiatives of expanding in international markets, accessories categories and direct-to-consumer channels – make it a highly attractive and complementary addition to our portfolio,” Rosenfeld said.

The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.21 dollars per share.