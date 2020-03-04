India emerges strong market for Puma as sales continue to grow

India is a strategic market for Puma. A combination of global strength and local execution has accelerated the brand’s momentum in the country. Like-to-like store sales grew 17 per cent in 2019. The fastest growing were Tier II and III markets and in segments it was women’s wear. Online and offline channels grew equally. The brand has localised the product portfolio and does channel specific pricing. Puma operates around 365 own stores in India, and over the past three years, has signed up cricketer Virat Kohli, boxer Mary Kom, footballer Sunil Chhetri and actress Sarah Ali Khan to endorse its products.

Puma expects India’s growing young population and increasing interest in fitness and sports to boost future growth. Last year the German sportswear maker so strong growth in th Asia Pacific region primarily driven by China and India. Globally 2019 was the best year in Puma’s history but slower sales are expected in the first quarter of the current calendar year.

There’s a lot of traction on sportswear now with women and younger consumers and sportswear is becoming a lifestyle statement. Women’s wear accounts for 28 per cent of Puma’s sales, up from 24 per cent a year ago.