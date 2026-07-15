India introduces ban on imports produced with forced labour

The Indian government has announced a new regulation prohibiting the import of goods produced or manufactured, either wholly or in part, through the use of forced labour.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued the notification through the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, which inserts new clauses into the Foreign Trade Policy 2023. The legislative framework will officially take effect 30 days following its publication in the official gazette.

Under the new policy, the central government holds the authority to specify which goods will face import bans based on enquiries or other appropriate administrative findings. The formal definition of forced labour applied in the policy aligns directly with the International Labour Organization Forced Labour Convention of 1930, classifying it as all work or service exacted under the menace of penalty and not offered voluntarily.

The amendment represents a significant shift in the trade regulations of the country, introducing stricter compliance standards for international supply chains entering the domestic market. The procedures for conducting official investigations into suspected manufacturing practices will be carried out according to the guidelines outlined in the national handbook of procedures.