Indian textile sector achieves 8.49 billion dollars in exports, up 10 percent

India’s textile exports to 111 countries posted a 10 percent year-on-year increase in the April–September period, reflecting the sector’s resilience despite global economic headwinds and tariff-related challenges in key markets, the Ministry of Textiles said on Wednesday. These markets together contributed 8.49 billion dollars in the first half of FY26, up from 7.72 billion dollars a year earlier—an absolute rise of USD 770.3 million.

Overall, India’s global exports of textiles, apparel and made-ups grew marginally by 0.1 per cent in the first six months of FY26. However, several major destinations showed strong demand, including the UAE (14.5 percent), Japan (19 percent), Germany (2.9 percent), Spain (9 percent), France (9.2 percent) and the UK (1.5 percent). Other high-growth markets included Egypt (27 percent), Saudi Arabia (12.5 percent) and Hong Kong (69 percent), underlining the sector’s expanding global footprint.

Ready-made garments and jute products were among the best-performing segments, growing 3.42 percent and 5.56 percent respectively. The ministry said the performance underscores the industry’s adaptability and competitiveness amid global uncertainties.

The government added that India’s growing presence in non-traditional markets reflects the success of policy priorities centered on export diversification, value addition and stronger global integration under the “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.