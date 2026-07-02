Inditex completes its share buyback programme, saving 19 million euros

Madrid – The Inditex group has successfully completed the share buyback programme announced in early February. The programme was designed to increase the company's treasury shares to meet obligations from its Long-Term Incentive Plans for certain members of its management team and employees. This operation was finalised with a saving of approximately 19.5 million euros against the maximum planned expenditure.

As a starting point for this latest update, Zara's parent company Inditex had kept a share buyback programme open. On February 4, 2026, Inditex reported that its Board of Directors had approved the launch of a temporary share buyback programme during its meeting that day. The process was intended to ensure the company could meet its share delivery obligations to certain members of its management team, including its executive director, and other employees. These obligations were contracted under the first and second cycles of the 2023 to 2027 Long-Term Incentive Plan and the 2025 to 2029 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Guidelines and limits were established for its proper execution. The programme involved the repurchase of up to a maximum of three million outstanding Inditex shares, representing 0.096 percent of its share capital, for a maximum amount of 180 million euros. This amount was the limit for repurchasing up to three million shares. The company planned to acquire these shares in two tranches. The first tranche, from February 5 to March 31, was for up to 1.6 million shares. The second, from May 1 to June 30, 2026, was for the remaining 1.4 million shares.

Saving of 19.5 million euros

Strictly adhering to the planned schedule, on March 25, Inditex informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it had successfully completed the first tranche of the buyback programme. The company had reached the maximum limit of 1.6 million shares. These shares were repurchased before the March 31 deadline for that tranche. They were acquired by Inditex through a series of operations concentrated in the periods of February 5 to 6; March 12 to 18; and March 19 to 25. During these periods, the company repurchased its 1.6 million shares, mainly after presenting its 2025 financial year results on March 11. A total of just over 82.67 million euros was allocated for this purpose.

Following a similar pattern, Inditex began executing the second tranche of the share buyback programme after presenting its first quarter 2026 results on June 3. The tranche was scheduled for May 1 to June 30 but was completed entirely within June. A series of share acquisitions were concentrated in the periods of June 4 to 10; June 11 to 17; June 18 to 24; and June 25 to 30. By the June 30 deadline, Inditex informed the CNMV that it had successfully completed the second tranche, again reaching the maximum limit of 1.4 million shares. The company spent just over 77.81 million euros on acquiring these shares. This amount, added to the 82.67 million euros from the first tranche, brings Inditex's total expenditure on the programme to just over 160.48 million euros. This is approximately 19.51 million euros less than the 180 million euro maximum set by the company.

Share prices from 49.29 to 57.92 euros

The shares repurchased by Inditex were acquired within a price range of 49.29 euros to 57.92 euros per share. The lowest price was paid in transactions on March 23, while the highest price was recorded on February 5.

In the final operations of the buyback programme, from June 25 to 30, Inditex repurchased just over 325,350 shares for more than 18.12 million euros. These funds were used to acquire shares at prices ranging between 54.60 and 56.84 euros.

To put these operations into context, the buyback programme's execution range of 49.29 to 57.92 euros aligns with the movement of Inditex's shares during the same months. The shares fluctuated between a low of 48.29 euros on May 13 and a high of 58.28 euros on February 20, 2026.

As a final update, Inditex shares closed at 55.12 euros per share on June 30, the deadline for the buyback programme's execution. This value was 2.62 percent lower than the 56.60 euros per share closing price on February 4, the day the programme was announced. The shares closed the session last Wednesday, July 1, at 55.74 euros per share.