Inditex launches 'Inditex Tech' on Medium to share technology insights

Madrid – Breaking the mould, Inditex has surprisingly launched its own account on the Medium platform. This goes against the typical dynamics of companies, large or small, perceiving any information about their internal operations as a risk. Under the name “Inditex Tech”, the owner of Zara aims to offer in-depth content related to the technologies they use for their operations.

Created around 2012 by American entrepreneurs Evan Williams and Biz Stone, along with Noah Glass and Jack Dorsey, part of the founding team that participated in the creation and launch of Twitter in 2006 (now known as X after its acquisition by Elon Musk through X Holdings in October 2022), Medium was founded as an antithesis to everything Twitter/X represented, and still represents today. It is a digital space reserved for reflective and in-depth content. It provides users with a way to express and share anything they wish, without being restricted to the “law” of the then 140 characters, 280 characters since 2017, that governed the realm of tweets.

Inditex joins Medium

Offered as a community, Medium is built on the premise that “what you read and write matters”. “Words can divide us or empower us, inspire us or discourage us.” Aware of this power and influence, in a “world where the most sensationalist and superficial stories often win, we are building a system that rewards depth, nuance and time well spent. A space for reflective conversation, rather than quick opinions, and for substance over form,” which already has “more than 100 million people” participating. This audience includes software developers, novelists, product designers and CEOs, who can now discover new, specialised, in-depth content shared by the Spanish fashion multinational Inditex Group on its official profile.

“A global fashion retailer behind Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Lefties”, Inditex has a diversified portfolio of own brands, “all united by a shared vision” to “offer our customers an inspiring, high-quality and responsibly produced fashion experience,” states Inditex on its new official Medium account. This digital space will be primarily reserved for innovations developed and implemented by its “Inditex Tech” department, where “we seek to create emotions by combining images, designs and technology”. These efforts are now being shared by the Spanish multinational, almost as open source, by launching “our space on Medium”; an account where they will focus on “sharing our vision, learning and experiences”.

First publication

Inditex’s first post on its new “Inditex Tech” Medium account is titled “How Inditex is adopting Microfrontends for future-proof platform development”. In this in-depth article, the company explains how it is implementing microfrontends to optimise its business model. It presents the optimisation process carried out on Inditex’s global technology platform IOP (Inditex Open Platform) as a practical example, through the creation of the IOP Product platform. This microfrontend-based solution brings together all the company's purchasing-related applications into a single, unified and scalable platform.

“At Inditex we do incredible things every day”, and “today we share a little more of what we do at the technological level, launching our space on Medium”, announced Miguel López from Inditex’s technology department, a little over four days ago, via social media. This debut, as already mentioned, has been carried out by the Spanish fashion multinational “with a first publication on how we use a product/technology system based on microfrontals to create the platforms of the future”.

