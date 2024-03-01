Inditex plans to reopen branches in Ukraine

Inditex, the Spanish parent company of popular fashion brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius and Bershka is planning to gradually reopen its shops in Ukraine from 1 April.

Inditex confirmed the plan to FashionUnited on Friday and emphasised that the opening of shops would depend on local market conditions. The safety of employees and customers remains the priority.

According to reports, Inditex is initially planning to reopen around 20 shops in the Kiev area, but the situation remains uncertain. In total, 50 of the former 80 or so shops of the various Inditex brands are expected to reopen in the coming months. The online activities of the Zara parent company are also set to restart.

Inditex's business operations, both stationary and online, were discontinued in 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. At the same time, the group's operations in the Russian region were also suspended until further notice and all 502 shops there were closed. At the end of October 2022, Inditex's entire Russian business was finally sold.

Inditex's move to slowly resume its business activities in Ukraine follows a similar decision by H&M a few months ago. The Swedish fashion group began slowly reopening its shops in November 2023.